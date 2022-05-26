$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.23. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $479,171 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,927,000 after buying an additional 667,058 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

