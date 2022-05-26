$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts posted sales of $889.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 166.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 77.9% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $242.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.87. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

