$1.16 EPS Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.20. Duke Energy posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

DUK stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.06. 8,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

