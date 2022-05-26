$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) will post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

PPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,872 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

