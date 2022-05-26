-$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,072,000 after buying an additional 276,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,861,000 after buying an additional 374,608 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,987,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,074,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

