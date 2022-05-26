$1.20 EPS Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.22. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 366,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,880. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $104.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

