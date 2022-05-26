$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 20,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $195.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.21. Equifax has a twelve month low of $185.76 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.