$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $859.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

SAVE stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

