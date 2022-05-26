$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

BYD traded up $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,903. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

