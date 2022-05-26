$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.89) to €14.50 ($15.43) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ENI from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.40 ($16.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

NYSE E opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. ENI has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $32.56.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

