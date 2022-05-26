-$1.57 EPS Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.56). REGENXBIO posted earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.52) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.28) to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

RGNX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 278,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

