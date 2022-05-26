$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

