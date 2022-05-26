$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $3.58. Delek US posted earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 308%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on DK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NYSE DK traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,885. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $273,082.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 48,387 shares of company stock worth $1,970,632 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

