$1.94 EPS Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.91. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,287. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average is $181.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,363,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.