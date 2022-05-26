$109.56 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will post $109.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.60 million and the highest is $110.51 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $98.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $507.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.40 million to $515.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $599.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARLO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of ARLO opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after buying an additional 278,755 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4,868.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

