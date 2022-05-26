10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $129,506.56 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $239,081,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 92.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,427 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

