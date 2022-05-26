10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 967 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 1,203,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,153. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.