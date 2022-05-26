10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 1,264 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TXG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 1,203,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,213,000 after purchasing an additional 178,481 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,355,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,552,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,979,000 after acquiring an additional 730,472 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TXG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

