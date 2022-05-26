$139.28 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will report $139.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.20 million to $142.35 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $163.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $559.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.50 million to $568.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $583.93 million, with estimates ranging from $560.10 million to $607.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

SLG opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $59.09 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

