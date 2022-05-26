$14.07 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) will post $14.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.77 million to $14.36 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $13.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $62.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $63.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.68 million, with estimates ranging from $58.66 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 115.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.