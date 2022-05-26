$146.27 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) to report $146.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.20 million. Freshpet reported sales of $108.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $581.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.91 million to $587.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $760.67 million, with estimates ranging from $746.30 million to $801.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRPT. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $62.83 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 529,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after acquiring an additional 271,286 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,938,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Freshpet by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 592,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.