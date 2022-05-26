$16.67 Million in Sales Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSGet Rating) will report $16.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $20.00 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $22.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.03 million, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $18.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 184.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,474,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,350,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $300.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.45. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

