$2.04 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $3.25. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $12.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $11.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $318,590,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $127,516,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,170,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $67,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 187,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

