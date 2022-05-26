$2.32 EPS Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Dollar General to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $24.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.66. 126,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

