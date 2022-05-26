$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Danaher reported earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $10.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.16. 58,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.46 and its 200-day moving average is $286.36. The company has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

