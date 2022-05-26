$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

NYSE:URI opened at $275.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $262.76 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

