$210.98 Million in Sales Expected for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will post sales of $210.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.51 million and the lowest is $207.44 million. Virtus Investment Partners reported sales of $210.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year sales of $857.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $849.08 million to $866.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $878.83 million, with estimates ranging from $846.15 million to $911.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $184.35 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

