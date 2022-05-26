$217.91 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) to post $217.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.10 million. Paylocity reported sales of $167.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $841.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.20 million to $842.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.37. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.97 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,417 shares of company stock valued at $22,002,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.