$225.83 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Rating) to announce $225.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.20 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $190.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $893.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $816.80 million to $927.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

