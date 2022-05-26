$23.05 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) to post $23.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. First Bank posted sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $92.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $97.35 million, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $98.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.77. First Bank has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

