$240.11 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) will report sales of $240.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.45 million and the highest is $243.00 million. GoPro posted sales of $249.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $114,289.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 283,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,353.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock worth $2,459,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GoPro by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 157,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 423,671 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in GoPro by 732.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. GoPro has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

