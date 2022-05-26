$25.90 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCBGet Rating) will post sales of $25.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $24.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $105.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $105.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $117.60 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $119.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 40.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCB. Raymond James lowered PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $283.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

