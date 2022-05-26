$259.19 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) to report $259.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $265.50 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $251.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

NYSE GMED opened at $65.87 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 over the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,682,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

