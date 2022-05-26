$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) to report sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660,000.00 to $1.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.45 million, with estimates ranging from $2.05 million to $12.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUMA. Piper Sandler downgraded Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

HUMA opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William John Scheessele acquired 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $49,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $49,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $116,698 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 681.4% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 545,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

