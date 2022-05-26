$262.76 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will report sales of $262.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.10 million and the highest is $266.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $209.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

NYSE DT opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 209.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,880,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $100,542,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

