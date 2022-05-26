$287.78 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) will report $287.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.56 million and the lowest is $285.62 million. LendingTree reported sales of $270.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $228.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.28.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

