$296.33 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) to report $296.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.60 million to $301.68 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $287.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regency Centers.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of REG opened at $66.16 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

