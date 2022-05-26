$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will report $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sempra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Sempra reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra will report full-year sales of $13.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 161.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sempra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Sempra by 44.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,315,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,268,000 after purchasing an additional 407,856 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $166.74 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

