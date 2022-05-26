$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $11.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $115.76 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.67 and its 200-day moving average is $176.04. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

