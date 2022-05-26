$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $13.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

