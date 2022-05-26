$3.42 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.93 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $34.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $62.27 million, with estimates ranging from $39.80 million to $87.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

AGIO opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.