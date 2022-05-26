$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.58 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

