$3.86 Million in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

May 26th, 2022

Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTXGet Rating) to report sales of $3.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.17 million and the lowest is $2.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $22.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.92 million, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $34.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ORTX opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $862,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 403,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Earnings History and Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

