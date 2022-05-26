$34.08 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) to announce $34.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the highest is $34.36 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $25.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $148.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $150.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $221.06 million, with estimates ranging from $202.29 million to $232.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

OM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,032.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,623 shares of company stock worth $7,024,715 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

