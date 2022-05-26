$341.24 Million in Sales Expected for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will announce $341.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.48 million. Finance Of America Companies posted sales of $389.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Finance Of America Companies.
Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%.
NYSE:FOA opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $155.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.44.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter.
About Finance Of America Companies (Get Rating)
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
