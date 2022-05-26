$37.15 Million in Sales Expected for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $37.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.77 million and the lowest is $35.97 million. Schrödinger posted sales of $29.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year sales of $178.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.35 million to $185.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.48 million, with estimates ranging from $272.40 million to $309.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schrödinger.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
