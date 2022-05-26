3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Director Acquires $106,500.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 1,094,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,151. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.38. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

