$4.13 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will announce $4.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.14 billion and the lowest is $4.12 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of DXC opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in DXC Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

