$4.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will post $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.88. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $16.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $19.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.36 to $18.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $133.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $108.02. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $133.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

