$4.54 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) to post earnings of $4.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.92 and the lowest is $4.33. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $3.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $17.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $18.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.29 to $20.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $162,667,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.28. 117,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

